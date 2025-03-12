Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Natural Star Nani has been producing small budget and content-driven films on his home banner Wall Poster Cinema. Court is the next attempt from the actor and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. The team is busy promoting the film and Nani’s brand image added fuel and brought the needed buzz for the film. Court is releasing on Friday and it will take advantage of the Holi holiday. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba too is releasing on Friday and the film is said to be a youthful entertainer. Nani is extremely confident on Court and he is screening the film today. One show would be for the celebrities and the other would be for the media.

Court is shown to the media two days before release which is a huge risk. Special paid premieres are planned tomorrow and all the shows are fast filling. The special premieres are increased considering the demand. The film will have premieres in all the major cities of AP tomorrow. For now, Court is ahead of Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba. The word of mouth will be the ultimate decider. Kiran Abbavaram too is promoting Dilruba. Both Court and Dilruba will have special premieres tomorrow night and the audience will decide the fate of these films before Friday morning.