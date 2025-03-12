x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
After Pushpa 2, Sam CS scoring bgm for Jack
image
Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan
image
Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu
image
Kalyanram looks intense from Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Natural Star Nani has been producing small budget and content-driven films on his home banner Wall Poster Cinema. Court is the next attempt from the actor and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. The team is busy promoting the film and Nani’s brand image added fuel and brought the needed buzz for the film. Court is releasing on Friday and it will take advantage of the Holi holiday. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba too is releasing on Friday and the film is said to be a youthful entertainer. Nani is extremely confident on Court and he is screening the film today. One show would be for the celebrities and the other would be for the media.

Court is shown to the media two days before release which is a huge risk. Special paid premieres are planned tomorrow and all the shows are fast filling. The special premieres are increased considering the demand. The film will have premieres in all the major cities of AP tomorrow. For now, Court is ahead of Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba. The word of mouth will be the ultimate decider. Kiran Abbavaram too is promoting Dilruba. Both Court and Dilruba will have special premieres tomorrow night and the audience will decide the fate of these films before Friday morning.

Next After Pushpa 2, Sam CS scoring bgm for Jack Previous Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
After Pushpa 2, Sam CS scoring bgm for Jack
image
Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu

Latest

image
After Pushpa 2, Sam CS scoring bgm for Jack
image
Nani’s Court to dominate Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan
image
Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu
image
Kalyanram looks intense from Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Most Read

image
Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan
image
Land Regularization Act to Benefit Many in Andhra Pradesh
image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration

Related Articles

Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look