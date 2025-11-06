Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team

Natural Star Nani has a habit of completing his films in quick schedules. Nani is one of the few actors who is available on the sets from early morning. He wants his producer to complete the film’s shoot as per the plan in the scheduled budget. But things are completely odd for ‘The Paradise’. This is because of the extensive work involved. The film’s director Srikanth Odela is a man of perfection and he is not in a hurry. This is delaying the shoot of The Paradise. The film’s schedules haven’t happened on time and Nani is worried about his future commitments.

He called up Srikanth Odela and informed him strictly that the shoot of the film has to be wrapped up before the end of March. It is not official but The Paradise will not hit the screens as per the plan on March 26, 2026. The makers are now in plans to release the film in June. Nani wants the shoot to be wrapped up by March as he has to move on to his next film. He has strictly advised the producers too about the same. The Paradise is planned on a massive budget and it is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for this realistic action drama.