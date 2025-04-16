Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan

Natural Star Nani has created huge sensation all over with his HIT 3 trailer. His performance as brutal cop Arjun Sarkaar has been talked about everywhere. He is receiving huge praises for his commitment to look the part and perform in such brutal violent sequences necessary for the film.

His performance is being talked about even by other language viewers too with great awe. Now, the movie has got even bigger support for its Kerala release as Dulquer Salmaan is going to release it in the state. His production company, Wayfarer films, who have produced and distributed huge blockbusters are associating with this one.

The movie is definitely going to make a big mark in the state as Malayali audience love such unique attempts. Nani will definitely win big in this state too, say the makers. The movie directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tripineni on a massive scale is releasing all over on 1st May.