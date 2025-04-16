x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan

Published on April 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview With Nandini Gupta
image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News
image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears

Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan

Natural Star Nani has created huge sensation all over with his HIT 3 trailer. His performance as brutal cop Arjun Sarkaar has been talked about everywhere. He is receiving huge praises for his commitment to look the part and perform in such brutal violent sequences necessary for the film.

His performance is being talked about even by other language viewers too with great awe. Now, the movie has got even bigger support for its Kerala release as Dulquer Salmaan is going to release it in the state. His production company, Wayfarer films, who have produced and distributed huge blockbusters are associating with this one.

The movie is definitely going to make a big mark in the state as Malayali audience love such unique attempts. Nani will definitely win big in this state too, say the makers. The movie directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tripineni on a massive scale is releasing all over on 1st May.

Next Exclusive Interview With Nandini Gupta Previous Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview With Nandini Gupta
image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News
image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears

Most Read

image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears
image
Visakha Steel Plant Contract Workers’ Strike Postponed Indefinitely
image
AP Liquor Scam Case Investigation Continues in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things