Nani's HIT 3 USA Premieres Today

Published on April 30, 2025

Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today

Natural Star Nani’s much-awaited crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case is all set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with USA premieres kicking off today.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s own banner, Unanimous Productions, the film is being released overseas by the reputed Prathyangira Cinemas, renowned for distributing several blockbuster hits such as Kalki, Devara, and Pushpa 2.

Buzz around the film has reached exceptional levels, thanks to Nani’s stellar track record of delivering back-to-back hits, especially in the overseas market where he has consistently crossed the coveted million-dollar mark.

The promotional campaign—from the gripping teaser and trailer to the chartbuster songs, has only intensified the anticipation. The openings across the globe are absolute carnage and a new record everywhere by miles.

In HIT: The 3rd Case, Nani steps into a fierce and never-seen-before avatar as Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless HIT officer entangled in a riveting investigation. The film promises edge-of-the-seat thrills and jaw-dropping twists, particularly in its final half hour.

Srinidhi Shetty stars as the female lead, and the film has already crossed the half-million-dollar mark in USA pre-sales alone, marking the highest pre-release numbers for any Nani film to date.

CLICK HERE!! for the HIT 3 USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
Suspense continues over Group I postings

