Nani’s Mass Anthem Aaya Sher Fastest 100 M Milestone

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming mass period drama The Paradise is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 21st. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, has been in the spotlight ever since the glimpse was released. But the first single Aaya Sher has further intensified the buzz.

The number has now smashed a remarkable milestone by racing past 100 million views, marking Nani’s first-ever song to cross the barrier even before the film hits theatres. It also stands as the fastest track in Nani’s career to reach this feat, cementing itself as one of India’s most celebrated musical hits of the year.

Anirudh Ravichander scored this foot-tapping mass number. Nani’s captivating dance moves have taken social media by storm. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and fan videos have only amplified the track’s mass appeal, with countless creators recreating the viral hook step.

Shot on an expansive set that recreated a vibrant slum universe, Aaya Sher’s visuals bring a rugged, high-energy aesthetic that perfectly matches its pulsating beats and Nani’s raw screen presence.