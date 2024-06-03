Nani’s Mega-budget pan-Indian Project

Natural Star Nani has been in talks with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela for one more film after the super success of Dasara. Srikanth narrated the plot of their second collaboration on the sets of Dasara. The scriptwork of the film got completed and it is currently under pre-production phase. Nani is personally monitoring the details of the project on a daily basis as the film is the costliest film made in his career. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas are the producers and the filming commences this year. The estimated budget of the film is close to Rs 200 crores and the film is said to be a high voltage action drama.

Nani will have to slip into a new look and he will have to allocate bulk dates for the project. This untitled film is a fresh script and has no similarities to Dasara or it is not a sequel for Dasara. The technicians are currently finalized. Nani will complete Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and he will move to Srilkanth’s untitled film. Telugu360 recently reported that Nani shelved two films and his immediate film would be with Srikanth Odela.