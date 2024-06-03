x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Nani’s Mega-budget pan-Indian Project

Published on June 3, 2024 by

Nani’s Mega-budget pan-Indian Project

Natural Star Nani has been in talks with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela for one more film after the super success of Dasara. Srikanth narrated the plot of their second collaboration on the sets of Dasara. The scriptwork of the film got completed and it is currently under pre-production phase. Nani is personally monitoring the details of the project on a daily basis as the film is the costliest film made in his career. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas are the producers and the filming commences this year. The estimated budget of the film is close to Rs 200 crores and the film is said to be a high voltage action drama.

Nani will have to slip into a new look and he will have to allocate bulk dates for the project. This untitled film is a fresh script and has no similarities to Dasara or it is not a sequel for Dasara. The technicians are currently finalized. Nani will complete Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and he will move to Srilkanth’s untitled film. Telugu360 recently reported that Nani shelved two films and his immediate film would be with Srikanth Odela.

