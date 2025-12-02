Nani’s Next is Bloody Romeo

Natural Star Nani has locked Sujeeth for his next film and the combo was locked even before Sujeeth’s OG got released. Sujeeth is appreciated for his work in OG and he recently started working on the final script of Nani’s film. This film is said to be a stylish action drama packed with family emotions. Malayalam top actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a crucial role in this film. Bloody Romeo is the title locked for this project and the title has been registered.

From the past two days, there are speculations that the film is titled ‘Guns N Roses’ and this is untrue. Sujeeth and Nani have locked Bloody Romeo ever since the script was discussed. There is no change in the title of the film. The makers are on a hunt for the leading lady and the technicians are finalized. Sujeeth will complete the script before January and Nani will go through the narration. The shoot commences post summer after Nani completes the shoot of The Paradise.