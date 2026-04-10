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Home > Movie News

Nani’s Review About Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Published on April 10, 2026 by nymisha

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Nani’s Review About Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Adivi Sesh’s romantic action drama Dacoit lands in theatres today, and even before audiences could step in, the film received a powerful boost- its very first celebrity review from Natural Star Nani.

In his enthusiastic post, Nani didn’t just call Dacoit a blockbuster, he labelled it as a film with all heart. For Sesh, who consistently delivers intense and layered performances, Nani went a step further, declaring this as the actor’s finest work so far.

The actor didn’t limit his appreciation to Sesh alone. He highlighted Mrunal Thakur’s effortless transformation into her character, applauding how beautifully she has adapted to the film’s emotional beats. He appreciated writer Abburi Ravi and other writing team. He also credited Supriya for shaping Dacoit with clarity, conviction, and impeccable execution.

Nani’s post also shines a spotlight on the craftsmanship behind Dacoit. From the direction to the music and the striking visuals, he appreciated every department, underlining that the film stands out because of the collective passion poured into it.

It’s rare to see such comprehensive praise, and Nani’s words almost read like a tribute to the art of filmmaking itself. As audiences gear up to watch Dacoit, Nani’s endorsement acts as a strong vote of confidence.

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