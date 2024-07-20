x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Teaser: High Voltage Stuff

Published on July 20, 2024

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Teaser: High Voltage Stuff

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani and Vivek Athreya delivered a rom com Ante Sundaraniki in the past. They are teaming up for the second time and the film is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is said to be a high voltage action drama and the team unveiled the teaser with a tag ‘Not a Teaser’. SJ Suryah essays the role of the lead antagonist in the film and the teaser exposes his deadly rugged behaviour in the role of a cop. He is presented as Narakasura while Nani is presented as Lord Krishna and Priyanka Mohan is presented as his wife Satyabhama. Nani’s role and characterization is kept under wraps while the teaser narrates that he is on a mission to kill Narakasura.

The background score is impressive by Jakes Bejoy. SJ Suryah is celebrating his birthday and the teaser is out on the occasion. All the lead characters are tipped with mythological roles and Priyanka essays the role of a constable in the film. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is aimed for August 29th release and Nani will head for the film’s promotions after completing the shoot that is in the final stages. DVV Danayya is the producer and the production values of the film are good.

