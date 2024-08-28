Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram USA Premieres Today

Natural Star Nani who is basking under the glory of two consecutive blockbusters is set to complete a hat-trick with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which will be hitting the screens tomorrow, with USA premieres today. Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations together are bringing the movie to the USA audience.

Besides picking an intriguing story, Vivek Athreya narrated it engagingly with a racy screenplay, as shown in the trailer.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram isn’t just about a fierce battle between two aggressive characters; it also weaves in touching emotional moments involving a mother and sister, making it a well-rounded entertainer.

While Nani’s intense performance is one of the major attractions, SJ Suryah played a fierce antagonist and Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the leading lady.

DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari produced the movie on a high budget.

Catch Saripodhaa Sanivaaram at a theater near you for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules & to Book your tickets.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC