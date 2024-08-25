Nani’s satire on his Producer

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is slated for August 29th release and the actor is promoting the film on all the platforms. The grand pre-release event of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram took place last night in Hyderabad. During his speech, Nani has made fun of his producer DVV Danayya. He said that Danayya is not aware of the scripts that he produces but he still produced films like Ninnu Kori, RRR and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Nani praised Danayya for trusting the team of his films.

“Danayya garu is never aware of the stories and the scripts of the films produced by him. He gives full freedom for the team and the questions he asks on the sets make it clear that he never heard the story or the scripts. He sounds very confident and manifests the universe. Still, he got films like Ninnu Kori, RRR, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and OG. He has that luck. He is a positive person and enjoys filmmaking. This is the reason why good scripts reach Danayya garu. He gave a complete freedom for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” told Nani.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and the film has Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah playing other important roles. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama and the expectations on the film are big.