Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy grand launch tomorrow

Natural Star Nani is pretty confident about his upcoming project Shyam Singha Roy. The interesting project will have its pooja ceremony held tomorrow morning in a grand manner. The regular shoot of Shyam Singha Roy will commence this month and Nani will complete the entire shoot of the film in quick schedules. He will be seen in a complete makeover. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies in Shyam Singha Roy and the film is based on the concept of reincarnation. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the concept poster gained an immense response from the fans and filmy crowds.

Shyam Singha Roy is touted to be the costliest film in Nani’s career. Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment is bankrolling the project and Mickey J Meyer will compose the music and background score. Shyam Singha Roy will hit the screens next year and the release date is yet to be finalized. Nani is currently busy completing the portions of shoot for Tuck Jagadish that will hit the screens in summer 2021.