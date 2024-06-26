Nani’s special surprise in Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Nag Ashwin and his team have planned a bunch of surprises in Kalki 2898 AD. There are rumors that Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in special cameos and their roles are kept under wraps. There are strong speculations that Natural Star Nani too will be seen in a special cameo. Nag Ashwin directed his debut film Yevade Subramanyam with Nani and they share a great bond together.

Nani immediately gave his nod after Nag Ashwin asked for a cameo. The audience will have several surprises in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is hitting the screens tomorrow and the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in other important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies bankrolled this prestigious attempt.