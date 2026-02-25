x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!

Natural Star Nani is renowned for his great performances and cult classic story choices. He never showcased his dancing skills as he did in The Paradise first single, Aaya Sher, released last night, till date. He shocked and shook the Internet to a pleasant surprise to see him pull off floor moves with ease.

He transformed into a leaner yet very powerful frame, working hard for the film. On top of his stunning looks, Nani’s dance moves broke the Internet as he pulled off a one legged floor step and danced with great energy like never before. For the first time, everyone is talking about his difficult moves.

Nani used to pull off stylish moves with great swag but this sort of massy steps are a first from him and entire social media is watching them on repeats. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander once again delivered a big banger that instaneously became many listeners favourite. It has become a sensational rage with everyone sharing the song and there will be numerous reels making it even bigger trending hit.

People are talking about the quality of instrumentation, rhythm and pure goosebumps that song offers. Each frame by director Srikanth Odela is massy, grand and epic technically, production wise. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a lavish scale and Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu are playing prominent roles. The Paradise is slated for 21st August release worldwide.

Next Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage Previous Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer
