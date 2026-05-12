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Home > Movie News

Nani’s The Paradise in Reshoot Mode

Published on May 12, 2026 by sankar

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Nani’s The Paradise in Reshoot Mode

Natural Star Nani is one actor who prefers to work on multiple films every year. None of his films missed the deadlines and he is known to announce the release dates of his films right after the shoot commences. But things changed completely for The Paradise, the costliest attempt in his career. The film was delayed by months and it missed the summer release. The makers announced that The Paradise will hit the screens in August and the teams are working round the clock to meet the deadlines.

After watching the rush, Nani was not convinced and he asked the director Srikanth Odela to reshoot some of the episodes. This is to get the better output. The film is running out of time and the budgets are heaped up because of the delays. But Nani is one actor who never compromises on the output of his films. Some of the episodes will be shot again. The Paradise is carrying a huge buzz and the makers are closing all the deals. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this big-budget attempt and Kayadu Lohar plays the leading lady. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for The Paradise.

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