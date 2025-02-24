Nani’s The Paradise Raw Statement

Natural Star Nani, who is riding high on the success of consecutive hits, has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. One of the most highly anticipated films is The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, which is being made on a pan-India scale. This movie has already garnered great attention, given the massive success of their previous collaboration, Dasara, which not only became a sensational hit but also earned numerous accolades.

As fans celebrate Nani’s birthday with the release of the teaser for HIT: The 3rd Case, the makers of The Paradise have also thrilled fans with an exciting update. The teaser called Raw Statement for The Paradise will be unveiled on March 3rd. It’s sure to be a treat to see what kind of mass action role Nani will be portraying in this high-octane entertainer.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, The Paradise promises to be another exciting addition to Nani’s filmography. After the success of Gangleader and Jersey, the talented Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for Nani’s upcoming action-packed film.