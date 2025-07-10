Nani’s The Paradise welcomes the ‘Kill’er star

Natural Star Nani and Dasara fame, writer-director Srikanth Odela have created massive sensation Pan-India and worldwide, with their The Paradise, announcement teaser. The movie makers are promising to take Telugu Cinema to International level with this unqiue epic action entertainer.

Now, the movie makers have announced an exciting addition to the cast. Famous dancer-anchor-choreographer and actor, Raghav Juyal has joined the film as a key antagonist. His performance in blockbuster Kill, has rocked the nation and makers of The Paradise have approached him for a furious character that will shock audiences with his presence on big screens.

In the video, announcing his arrival to the sets, we see how Raghav Juyal is impressed by Srikanth Odela’s narrative and character design. The director has scripted his character in such a way that people will be in awe looking at his presence on big screen, say makers. The BTS clips showcase how they have worked hard to give the actor a new look. Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM also adds intensity to the proceedings.

Well, on the birthday of Raghav Juyal, the makers have made this epic announcement, increasing the curiosity and hype around it. Currently, they are shooting a massive action sequence for this period actioner in RFC. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this epic movie scheduled for 26th March 2026 release in 8 languages all over.