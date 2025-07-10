x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s The Paradise welcomes the ‘Kill’er star

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
image
Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Trailer: Rural romantic entertainer
image
Karthi’s next action biggie is titled Marshal
image
Nani’s The Paradise welcomes the ‘Kill’er star

Nani’s The Paradise welcomes the ‘Kill’er star

Natural Star Nani and Dasara fame, writer-director Srikanth Odela have created massive sensation Pan-India and worldwide, with their The Paradise, announcement teaser. The movie makers are promising to take Telugu Cinema to International level with this unqiue epic action entertainer.

Now, the movie makers have announced an exciting addition to the cast. Famous dancer-anchor-choreographer and actor, Raghav Juyal has joined the film as a key antagonist. His performance in blockbuster Kill, has rocked the nation and makers of The Paradise have approached him for a furious character that will shock audiences with his presence on big screens.

In the video, announcing his arrival to the sets, we see how Raghav Juyal is impressed by Srikanth Odela’s narrative and character design. The director has scripted his character in such a way that people will be in awe looking at his presence on big screen, say makers. The BTS clips showcase how they have worked hard to give the actor a new look. Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM also adds intensity to the proceedings.

Well, on the birthday of Raghav Juyal, the makers have made this epic announcement, increasing the curiosity and hype around it. Currently, they are shooting a massive action sequence for this period actioner in RFC. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this epic movie scheduled for 26th March 2026 release in 8 languages all over.

Next Karthi’s next action biggie is titled Marshal Previous Big Update from Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara
else

TRENDING

image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
image
Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Trailer: Rural romantic entertainer

Latest

image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Thimmarajupalli TV first Look impresses
image
Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun?
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Trailer: Rural romantic entertainer
image
Karthi’s next action biggie is titled Marshal
image
Nani’s The Paradise welcomes the ‘Kill’er star

Most Read

image
BJP MP demands quota in Indiramma houses allocations
image
Sharmila Shifts Gears: Alleges Nexus Between NDA Govt and YSRCP in Betraying Farmers
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations