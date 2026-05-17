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Home > Politics

Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel

Published on May 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel

Nara Devansh has stepped into the world of digital content creation with the launch of his new YouTube channel Dino Deets. The young creator introduced the channel on Sunday and immediately caught the attention of social media users.

The channel will focus on dinosaurs, fossils, prehistoric life, and interesting scientific facts presented in a fun and engaging style. Devansh is expected to host podcast-style episodes that combine learning with entertainment for children and young audiences.

Minister Nara Lokesh also shared his excitement about the new venture. He appeared in the teaser video and said he was curious to enter Devansh’s dinosaur world. Lokesh revealed that he was initially confused seeing dinosaur toys, paintings, and models spread all over his son’s room. Later, Devansh explained that he was preparing for his own content platform.

The first episode of Dino Deets will be released next Friday. New episodes will continue every Friday. The launch has generated positive buzz online, with many appreciating Devansh for choosing educational and creative content at a young age.

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