Nara family gets down to meet people

Published on January 2, 2024 by

Nara family gets down to meet people

The Nara family is getting ready to be in the midst of the people from January. All the three members of the family would be holding public meetings, street corner meetings and will have one-to-one meetings in the days to come.

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu would start his public meetings in every Assembly constituency. This programme will start from January 5 at Kanigiri in Prakasam district. Chandrababu Naidu would address the people in every Assembly constituency till the end of January.

Chandrababu Naidu wants to tour every Assembly segment and hold public meetings. He wants to prepare the people for the next round of general election, scheduled in April-May 2024. He is going all out to wrest power from the ruling YSR Congress in the coming election.

Party general secretary Nara Lokesh is touring the Mangalagiri Assembly segment. He is likely to start door to door visits in the constituency and meet people personally. Lokesh wants to visit every village in the constituency and meet every voter in the next two to three weeks. He wants to complete the visit of every house before the election schedule is announced.

Later, he is likely to visit the Assembly constituencies which he could not cover during his Yuva Galam padayatra. This progrmame is likely to be held after Pongal.

Nara Bhuvaneswari would be starting her Nijam Gelavali programme in the state. She will resume her programme from January 3 at Vizianagaram district. Bhuvaneswari would be meeting the family members of those who died of heart attack after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

Bhuvaneswari met three families in the past when Chandrababu Naidu was in jail. She met three families and gave Rs 1 lakh to each of them as a token of support. Now, she would be resuming her programme and would be meeting the bereaved family members.

