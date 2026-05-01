Nara Lokesh Assures Help After Kurnool Student Dies in US Job Crisis

A tragic incident in the United States has once again drawn attention to the silent struggles faced by Indian students. Iraganaboyina Chandu, a young man from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide after a prolonged and unsuccessful search for a job.

Chandu completed his B.Tech from CMR College in Hyderabad before pursuing his master’s degree at DePaul University in Chicago. Like many international students, he entered the job market with hope and determination. For a brief period, he worked as a developer at Dell. However, after losing that job, he struggled to secure another opportunity.

He was deeply concerned about his family’s financial situation back home. His father works as a security guard. Chandu reportedly felt that he was becoming a burden on his family. That emotional weight appears to have pushed him toward a heartbreaking decision.

After his death, Chandu’s friends stepped forward to help his family. They launched a fundraising effort in the US and raised around 120,000 dollars. The cost of transporting a body from the United States to India can reach about 25,000 dollars. This includes legal procedures, embalming, and air transport. The remaining funds will be given to his parents to help clear any debts he may have left behind.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to bring his body back to Kurnool. A social media user appealed to Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh for assistance. Lokesh responded with condolences and took swift action. He requested support from Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure the body is transported smoothly without delays.

Chandu’s story is not just about one individual. It reflects a larger issue that needs urgent attention. Behind every student who travels abroad lies a family that invests hope and money. This incident is a reminder that success abroad is not always guaranteed.