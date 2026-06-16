Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh once again reached out to the public on the 90th day of Praja Darbar held at the Telugu Desam Party headquarters, NTR Bhavan, in Mangalagiri. The programme continues to serve as a direct platform for people from across the state to voice their concerns and seek government support.

People representing different districts met the minister and submitted petitions related to irrigation projects, welfare issues, financial fraud and village development. Lokesh patiently listened to every grievance and assured them that the government would take steps to resolve their problems.

A delegation from Palnadu district urged the minister to speed up the construction of the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project. The representatives explained that the project is highly important for farmers in the region and requested immediate action to restart the pending works.

More than 1,000 yoga instructors who claimed they were cheated by the Buddha Yoga Foundation also approached the minister for justice. The victims said they had been providing services for the last three years and requested recognition for their work. They appealed to the government to continue yoga related welfare programmes under official supervision in the future.

Victims from Jangareddygudem in Eluru district raised concerns over alleged irregularities in gold loan transactions at a Bank of Baroda branch. They claimed there were differences in the weight of pledged gold and alleged that valuables were missing. The victims requested a complete investigation and strict action against those involved in the case.

Representatives of AP MRPS submitted proposals related to women’s welfare and healthcare. They requested the introduction of a cash transfer scheme for poor pregnant women and also appealed for the establishment of women police stations in every constituency to improve women’s safety.

N. Mallikarjuna Naidu from Venkatadripalem Panchayat in Prakasam district requested funds for the development of the village. He appealed for better roads and the construction of a bridge across Gandivagu to improve transportation facilities for residents.

After reviewing the petitions, Nara Lokesh assured all the delegations that their issues would be examined carefully. He promised that the government would make every effort to provide solutions and extend support to the affected people.