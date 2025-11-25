Nara Lokesh Calls for Gender Equality and Moral Education to Shape a Progressive Society

Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has reiterated the need for a major societal shift towards gender equality and value-based education. Speaking at a state-level seminar on Moral Values at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, Lokesh said that meaningful change begins at home and extends into classrooms, culture, and public behaviour.

“Respect Starts at Home”

Lokesh recalled that during his student life in the United States, he and his wife Brahmani shared household chores equally. He said this practice shaped his belief that gender equality must begin within families.

“This is a change I strongly wish to see in every home,” he said, urging parents to model equality rather than reinforce stereotypes. He credited his mother, Nara Bhuvaneswari, for instilling in him the values of respect and inclusiveness from childhood, teaching him not to differentiate between people based on caste, religion, or region.

Ending Misogynistic Language and Media Depictions

Lokesh criticised the continued use of derogatory and sexist expressions in society, such as asking someone, “Are you wearing bangles?” to imply weakness. He called for a complete stop to such phrases and said they diminish the dignity of women. He revealed that he has discussed with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister the need to curb scenes and dialogues in films and web series that disrespect women. Lokesh emphasised that cultural narratives must uplift, not belittle, half the population.

Curriculum Reforms for a Balanced Mindset

As Education Minister, Lokesh reviewed school textbooks and found that they portrayed only women performing domestic work. He immediately directed officials to redesign the visuals to show an equal share of responsibilities between men and women.

“We replaced the old images with new ones showing a 50-50 ratio. Both men and women should share household work, and this message must move from books into mindsets,” he said. He added that moral and ethical guidance in schools can reshape society just as a sculptor transforms stone into art.

Encouraging Students to Pursue Challenges With Courage

Lokesh also shared his political journey to motivate students. He reflected on his defeat in the 2019 Mangalagiri election, saying he was disappointed only for a day. That setback, he said, strengthened his resolve and ultimately led to his massive victory in 2024 with a margin of 91,000 votes.

He urged students not to be discouraged by failure or academic pressure. “Face difficulties with courage. Do not take extreme decisions over temporary problems,” he advised.

A Call for Value-Based Transformation

Lokesh said the government is committed to supporting students through improved curriculum, transparent teacher transfers, and streamlined education from KG to PG. He appealed to spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao to guide teachers in imparting moral values that help build a stronger society. He concluded that a combination of value-based learning, gender equality, and responsible cultural practices can reshape future generations and create a more progressive and respectful society.