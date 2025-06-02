x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced
image
Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, has thrown a direct challenge to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to either prove the allegations made against him or apologise to the youth of the state.

In a sharp statement, Lokesh said, “If Jagan can prove the corruption charges against me, I am ready to resign from my minister post. But if he cannot, he must publicly apologise to the youth of Andhra Pradesh.” He accused Jagan of making baseless accusations and avoiding accountability.

Responding to claims that prime government land in Visakhapatnam was handed over at throwaway prices, Lokesh clarified the facts. He said the government allocated 3.5 acres in IT Park Hill-3 at ₹1 crore per acre. 56.36 acres in Kapuluppada at ₹50 lakh per acre. He dismissed the claim that land was given at ₹1 per acre to the Company as completely false and misleading.

Nara Lokesh criticised the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, saying that not a single new company was brought into the state during Jagan’s five-year rule, and existing businesses were driven away to other states. He also mocked Jagan, saying, “He cannot tolerate the fact that investment is now flowing into Andhra Pradesh and young people are getting job opportunities. Maybe using some Eno would give him relief.”

Lokesh reiterated that under the current government, the focus is on creating 20 lakh jobs. He said more investments are coming in, and development work is actively ongoing. To counter what he called “fake statements” by Jagan, Lokesh also released a video on the social media platform X, highlighting government orders and project facts. Finally, Lokesh ended his press briefing by asking: “Is Jagan ready to accept my challenge or not?” .

Previous Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
else

TRENDING

image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced
image
Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush

Latest

image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced
image
Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch