Nara Lokesh Deepens Australia Ties: Push for Griffith University Centre and Stronger Seafood Trade

Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh continued his overseas investment tour in Australia with a series of high-level meetings focused on education, research, and trade collaboration.

Strengthening Academic Partnerships

On the fourth day of his visit, Lokesh met Griffith University Vice President Marnie Watson to explore new opportunities in higher education and research. He proposed the establishment of a “Griffith University India Centre” in Andhra Pradesh to coordinate student exchange programs, research partnerships, and academic awareness initiatives. Lokesh urged the university to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and local universities to design curricula that align with global standards and provide international skill certification.

He also called for joint research projects in renewable energy, climate resilience, public health, and water management, emphasizing that such collaborations can create long-term benefits for both regions.

Griffith University was invited to partner with leading educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh to launch dual-degree and twinning programs, ensuring students gain exposure to global academic ecosystems. Lokesh also invited Griffith representatives to attend the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Strengthening Seafood and Trade Relations

Earlier in his tour, Lokesh met representatives of Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) , including CEO Veronica Papacosta and Engagement Manager Jasmin Kelleher, to discuss strengthening trade networks between Andhra Pradesh’s aqua exporters and Australian importers.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh contributes more than 60% of India’s seafood exports, valued at nearly USD 7.4 billion in 2024–25. Impressed by Australia’s “Great Australian Seafood” branding initiative, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh could learn from such efforts to build its own global identity in seafood exports.

Addressing long-standing trade challenges, Lokesh shared that Australia has granted the first import approval for Indian prawns, a breakthrough that could significantly boost Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector. “Our deepest gratitude to the Indian and Australian governments for their efforts. We must continue to diversify markets to reduce overdependence on any single region,” he said.

Collaboration with New South Wales

Lokesh also met New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, discussing ways to expand cooperation in innovation, trade, and skill development. The two leaders explored opportunities for partnership between Andhra Pradesh’s emerging innovation hubs in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Anantapur and similar clusters in New South Wales. During discussions in Sydney, Lokesh proposed collaboration in clean energy, medtech, agritech, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, inviting Australian firms to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial corridors.

Urban Partnerships and Community Engagement

In Parramatta, Lokesh met Lord Mayor Martin Zaiter and sought his support for the urban development of key Andhra cities, particularly in areas like smart infrastructure and sustainable growth.

He also visited Western Sydney University, engaging with senior executives and researchers on agricultural technology and sustainable farming practices. The visit aimed to develop joint research projects with Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University in Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh later toured the Riverside Food Court at Harris Park’s “Little India”, interacting with local Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination.

Minister Lokesh’s Australian tour has been marked by a strong focus on innovation, education, and trade. His efforts underline the state’s growing confidence on the global stage.