Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh family takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Published on February 17, 2025 by swathy

Nara Lokesh family takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh took holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Monday. The young Minister from south India took holy dip in the sacred waters along with his wife Nara Brahmani and son Devansh.

High profile AP Minister Nara Lokesh took one day break from his busy schedule to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Nara Lokesh flew to Prayagaraj from Vijayawada early in the morning. He took holy dip at Shahi Snan Ghat at midday along with his wife and son.

After bathing at Triveni Sangamam, Nara Lokesh couple held special prayers to Goddess Ganga and offered gifts to priests on the occasion. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Hindus consider it as a great boon to dip in the Triveni Sangam waters.

After the holy snan at Maha Kumbh, Nara Lokesh family visited Varanasi. Family of the young Minister offered prayers at the sacred Kala Bhairava temple, famed Kashi Vishveshwara temple and Vishalakshi temple.

Hindus all over the world consider it as auspicious to part in Kumbh Melas. As Maha Kumbh Mela arrives once in 144 years, Maha Kumbh 2025 is considered as very special. As a result, devotees from all over the globe are visiting Prayagaraj in large numbers.

According to Uttar Pradesh Govt, about 51 Cr devotees have taken dip in Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela till now. Maha Kumbh has already created history as the largest congregation in the history of humankind, highlighting the greatness of Hindu religion and India.

