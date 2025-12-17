x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions

Published on December 17, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions

Lokesh invites Jagan to Assembly to know facts

The Andhra Pradesh government has relaxed several stringent rules that were imposed on private educational institutions during the previous YSRCP administration. Fulfilling a key promise made during his padayatra, Education Minister Nara Lokesh has issued a fresh government order that removes the requirement for schools and colleges to obtain a Fire Safety No Objection Certificate every year.

Under the new guidelines, educational institutions with buildings up to 30 metres in height will now be required to secure a Fire NOC only once every five years. This marks a major shift from the earlier policy, which mandated annual renewals and was widely criticised by private school managements as burdensome and impractical.

In another significant relief, the government has extended the validity period for school registration renewals. Private schools will now be allowed to renew their registrations once every ten years, instead of facing frequent procedural hurdles.

Sources in the government said the earlier annual Fire NOC rule had created serious operational difficulties for private educational institutions. Several TDP MLAs and MLCs raised these concerns with Minister Nara Lokesh and urged him to revise the policy. Acting on these representations, the government moved swiftly to bring in the revised norms.

Officials also noted that the latest decision reflects the government’s commitment to implementing the assurances given by Nara Lokesh during his padayatra. The administration has been steadily working to translate those promises into policy actions.

The move has been welcomed by private school and college managements across Andhra Pradesh. Many see it as a practical and balanced reform that eases compliance while maintaining essential safety standards.

