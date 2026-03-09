x
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage

Published on March 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has taken a major step to fulfill a long standing demand of residents in the Tadepalli Mahanadu region. The minister laid the foundation stone for a massive retaining wall along the right side of the Krishna River below Prakasam Barrage. The project is expected to bring lasting protection to thousands of people living in flood prone areas.

The retaining wall will be constructed near Mahanadu in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of ₹294.20 crore. It will stretch from 0.9 kilometers to 2.610 kilometers along the river bank. This project had remained pending for several decades. Lokesh moved quickly after the elections and completed the administrative approvals and tender process within a year.

The structure has been designed to withstand heavy flood pressure. Engineers have prepared a strong plan that can handle water flow of up to 15 lakh cusecs. The wall will stand on deep foundations that extend between 26 meters and 38 meters below ground level. Around 1,920 piles will be installed using advanced pile raft technology to ensure stability during strong river currents and earthquakes.

The project will protect low lying areas such as Sundarayya Nagar and Mahanadu Colony. Nearly fifty thousand residents will benefit once construction is completed. The wall will also safeguard nearby parts of the Amaravati and protect the important National Highway 65 from flood damage. Many believe the project will finally remove the long standing fear of floods near Prakasam Barrage and bring greater security to the region.

Next Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others Previous Sensational Advance Sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge
