Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss a wide range of issues concerning the state. The meeting lasted about 45 minutes and covered pending projects, central support, and development priorities.

Lokesh presented Modi with the book Yogandhra as a token of respect. He also thanked the Prime Minister for reducing GST on education-related items, saying the move will directly benefit students and families. During the discussion, Lokesh explained the role of Singapore in Amaravati’s planning process and shared the suggestions provided by Singaporean experts for the capital’s development.

This meeting followed an earlier one on May 17, when Lokesh had visited Modi along with his wife and son. Soon after, he returned to the Prime Minister’s office for another round of talks, signalling the urgency of Andhra Pradesh’s concerns. Lokesh is also expected to meet several union ministers during his Delhi visit to push forward projects related to industry, technology, and irrigation.

There is also speculation that Lokesh briefed Modi about the ongoing liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. Reports suggest he spoke about the fresh charge sheet being prepared and the addition of new names to the case.

Political observers see Lokesh’s meetings as a sign of the state government’s proactive approach to strengthening ties with the center. His discussions in Delhi are expected to play a key role in shaping Andhra Pradesh’s development path over the coming years.