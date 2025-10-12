x
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse

Published on October 12, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has set an ambitious goal to create five lakh IT jobs in Visakhapatnam, and his latest initiatives are paving the way for that vision. On Friday, Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the city’s first AI-powered Edge Data Centre and an Open Cable Landing Station, marking a major milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey.

The project is being developed by Sify Infinite Spaces Ltd., a subsidiary of Sify Technologies, which is listed on the Nasdaq exchange. With an investment of ₹1,500 crore, the data center will be established in two phases and is expected to provide direct employment to around 1,000 people. Once completed, the AI-based data centre and cable landing station will turn Visakhapatnam into a global digital gateway, enhancing undersea cable connectivity and strengthening AI infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Lokesh recalled that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision began with the Cyber Towers in Hyderabad, which took 30 years to shape the city’s IT landscape. “Our goal is to develop Visakhapatnam to the same scale within ten years,” he said. Lokesh emphasized that Andhra Pradesh is now emerging as the ideal destination for industries and investments.

He revealed that the state is expecting a total of $120 billion in investments, with nearly half of it flowing into Visakhapatnam. “We aim to make Visakhapatnam a trillion-dollar economy by 2047,” Lokesh stated, adding that with strong support from the central government and a pro-industry approach, Andhra Pradesh is set to rewrite its investment story.

Next Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date Previous Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage
