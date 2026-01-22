Nara Lokesh Signals New Thinking on Social Media Use for Minors

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is currently in Davos as part of the state’s high-profile delegation led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Alongside investment discussions and global business meetings, Lokesh has sparked a wider policy debate with a bold idea on regulating social media use among children. At the World Economic Forum, Lokesh has been holding a series of meetings with corporate chairpersons and CEOs from India and abroad. He has been outlining Andhra Pradesh’s industrial policies and technology-driven governance model. While investments remain the core agenda, the visit has also become a platform to exchange ideas on future governance challenges.

Studying a Ban on Social Media for Children

During interactions in Davos, Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh government is examining whether children below the age of sixteen should be restricted from using social media platforms. He noted that the government is closely studying the legal framework adopted by Australia, which has introduced age-based restrictions on social media access. According to a report by Bloomberg, Lokesh said such a policy requires a strong legal foundation. He stressed that the goal is not censorship but child safety. Many minors are exposed to online content they are not emotionally or psychologically equipped to process.

Lokesh made it clear that protecting children in the digital space is becoming an urgent concern. He said younger users often struggle to distinguish harmful content from reality. This makes them vulnerable to misinformation, online abuse, and unhealthy digital habits. In his view, age-based restrictions deserve serious consideration rather than being dismissed as impractical.

Legal and Technical Challenges Ahead

At present, India follows a system of parental controls and platform-level safeguards for minors. There is no nationwide ban on social media use for children. Experts point out that implementing strict age-based restrictions at the state level could face legal and technical hurdles. The Madras High Court has previously observed that while child protection online is essential, enforcement mechanisms need clarity and coordination at the national level. The court has even urged the Union government to study models such as the Australian law before taking a call.

A Debate That Is Just Beginning

Lokesh’s remarks have opened up a fresh conversation on digital responsibility and child welfare. While no immediate policy decision has been announced, the Andhra Pradesh government appears keen to explore all possibilities. The proposal is still at the study stage, but it reflects a willingness to address emerging social challenges alongside economic growth.