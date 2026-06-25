Nara Lokesh sounded clap for NBK – Koratala Siva Big Budget Movie

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna has been delivering back to back blockbusters and he has now joined hands with Star director Koratala Siva. The movie has been launched in Amaravathi with Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, and Suresh Babu, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Gopichand Malineni, Sahu Garapati as special guests. The movie is first ever big film to be launched in AP capital.

Nandamuri Tejaswini M directed the first shot as Nara Lokesh sounded the clap. Kandula Durgesh switched on the camera. NBK in his stylish avatar delivered a powerful dialogue. It is exciting to see him act in a prominent director like Koratala Siva’s vision and the director expressed the same. He stated that he is a fan of the actor and he envisioned him on screen many times. He is happy that his dream has come true and he promised to deliver a big blockbuster.

Nara Lokesh wished the team a huge blockbuster and he stated that they are blessed to have such a big movie opening for the first time in Amaravathi. He stated that the government is taking all steps to increase creator economy in the state by building infrastructure needed for films on grand scale.

NBK thanked producers Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni for launching such big film in Amaravathi. He stated that AP should rise as a big creative hub. He stated that all the facilities and infrastructure building are going on at a big level. He promised to shoot at least one schedule of his every film in AP to achieve this goal.