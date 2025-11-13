x
Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh

Published on November 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a massive wave of investments with two major announcements signalling renewed investor confidence in the state’s growth story. ReNew Power, one of India’s leading clean energy companies, has announced plans to invest ₹85,000 crore in the renewable energy sector, marking its grand return to the state after five years.

Announcing the development on the social media platform X, Industries and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, “After five years out of AP, the company is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain in the State.” The MoUs for these projects will be formally signed at the upcoming CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

ReNew’s investment will cover the entire clean energy ecosystem, including a 6 GW solar ingot-wafer manufacturing plant, 6.3 GW hybrid sites with advanced battery energy storage systems, a 2 GW hydro-pumped storage project, and a 300 KTPA green hydrogen plant. Together, these projects are expected to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as a renewable energy leader.

Adding to the momentum, the State government has signed an MoU with Tillman Global Holdings for a ₹15,000-crore, 300-MW hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam. The agreement was inked in New Delhi during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Board Roundtable. The company has been allotted 40 acres of land for the project, which is expected to generate 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect jobs by 2028.

With both ReNew Power’s green energy commitment and Tillman’s data centre project, Andhra Pradesh is set to attract investments worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore, strengthening its vision of becoming India’s hub for sustainable energy and digital innovation.

