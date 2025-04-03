Nara Lokesh wins hearts with permanent house pattas

AP IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh gifted permanent House Patta to Rajamundry Govind couple in Undavalli on Thursday. The young Minister personally visited Govind’s family, which had built house in the government land and living in it to present permanent house patta, making them free from any future difficulties relating to house ownership claims.

Nara Lokesh, during his Padayatra in Mangalagiri had promised of presenting permanent house pattas to those people, who had built houses in various government lands. Now within 10 months of coming back to power and winning with a thumping majority from Mangalagiri, young Minister and local MLA executed his promise.

“Mangalagiri people have seen bulldozers rule and destruction in the past YSRCP Govt. Now they are seeing Chandrababu Naidu rule and a new hope. There are many poor and middle class families which had built homes with their hard earned money in government lands. Especially in Mangalagiri constituency there are many families which have built homes in Forest, Endowments, Irrigation and Railway lands. If we vacate and relocate them, then it will be very difficult for them to go and buy a house elsewhere. Considering their plight, I had promised them to provide permanent house pattas before elections. Now I’m fulfilling my promise,” said young Minister and Mangalagiri MLA, explaining about the initiative.

“The house patta which I presented to Rajamundry Govind family’s registration value is Rs 9 lakh. Its market value will more much more than it. Instead of demolishing homes with bulldozers like YSRCP Govt, we are making poor and middle class families’ dream of becoming home owners a reality,” further said Nara Lokesh.

In the first phase, Chandrababu Naidu Govt is distributing permanent house pattas to about 3,000 families which are living in houses built with 150 yards space.

With these permanent house pattas, thousands of poor and middle class families will be relieved of all the legal and administrative issues and will become proud home owners. Thus with permanent house pattas, Nara Lokesh is earning a permanent place in these families hearts.