Nara Rohith joins Venky’s Film

Victory Venkatesh and top director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the first time. The film is titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK 47 and it is a family entertainer with a crime touch. The shoot of the film is happening at a faster pace. Young actor Nara Rohit who bounced back with Sundarakanda has been roped in for an important role in Aadarsha Kutumbam. The actor has joined the sets of the film and started shooting for his portions in Aadarsha Kutumbam.

Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady and the shoot of Aadarsha Kutumbam is happening in and around Hyderabad. The makers had plans to release the film during summer but it is pushed. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is the music composer and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Venkatesh will complete the shoot of Aadarsha Kutumbam and he will move on to Drishyam 3.