Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Crisp Runtime

Nara Rohith’s upcoming film Sundarakanda will be gracing the cinemas tomorrow, with good expectations set by the teaser, trailer, and songs. The film received U/A censor certificate, and there will be no hurdles for Vinayaka Chavithi release.

Sundarakanda sealed a crisp runtime of 2:15 hours. Venkatesh Nimmalapudi who is making his directorial debut with the movie has come up with a unique story, and presented it convincingly, as the promos suggested.

The core story begins within no time, instantly connecting with the audience. The hero’s characterization and his take on love have been presented in an interesting way. Introducing two love stories in the first half gives the film a fresh angle.

Songs are situational and fit well without disturbing the flow. Comedy portions, especially Satya–Sunaina’s episodes, provide good entertainment, while supporting characters too leave an impact.

The interval twist sets the tone for the second half. The hero’s journey of rising from that setback and fighting for his love remains engaging till the very end.

This movie stands out as a clean family entertainer at a time when such stories have become rare. Every technical department add immense value.

It has to be seen whether the movie will live up to all the expectations set by the promos.