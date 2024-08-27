x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Teaser: Humorous Bio Data

Published on August 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview

Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Teaser: Humorous Bio Data

Hero Nara Rohith who is willing to make a strong comeback is presently starring in his 20th movie Sundarakanda. This marks the directorial debut of Venkatesh Nimmalapudi with Vriti Vaghani playing the female lead opposite Nara Rohith. Revealing bio-data of Rohith’s character, a teaser was dropped.

The protagonist, in his 30s, is extremely unlucky and weary from his search for the right marital match. Despite his persistent misfortune and his exhaustion from constantly dyeing his hair, he remains specific about the special qualities he desires in his future wife.

The video is thoroughly entertaining and sets good expectations for the movie produced by Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). Pradeesh M Varma’s cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s music are big assets.

It’s a humorous bio-data with Nara Rohith’s character providing enough laughs.

Next Suhas betting on his Film Previous CM Revanth Reddy assures of filling up 35,000 jobs next year
else

TRENDING

image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass

Latest

image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview

Most Read

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues