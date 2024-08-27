Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Teaser: Humorous Bio Data

Hero Nara Rohith who is willing to make a strong comeback is presently starring in his 20th movie Sundarakanda. This marks the directorial debut of Venkatesh Nimmalapudi with Vriti Vaghani playing the female lead opposite Nara Rohith. Revealing bio-data of Rohith’s character, a teaser was dropped.

The protagonist, in his 30s, is extremely unlucky and weary from his search for the right marital match. Despite his persistent misfortune and his exhaustion from constantly dyeing his hair, he remains specific about the special qualities he desires in his future wife.

The video is thoroughly entertaining and sets good expectations for the movie produced by Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). Pradeesh M Varma’s cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s music are big assets.

It’s a humorous bio-data with Nara Rohith’s character providing enough laughs.