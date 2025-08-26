Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today

Nara Rohith’s wholesome family entertainer Sundarakanda will be gracing the cinemas worldwide tomorrow, with USA premieres today. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and bankrolled by Sandeep Picture Palace banner, the film promises to deliver a refreshing experience for audiences of all ages.

The movie will be released overseas through Prathyangira Cinemas, a banner that has successfully released blockbuster hits like Kalki, Devara, Pushpa 2, and HIT: The 3rd Case in the USA. With their proven track record, expectations are high for Sundarakanda’s overseas release.

For his very first outing, Venkatesh Nimmalapudi has crafted a unique storyline that blends fun, emotions, and heartwarming moments, making it a thorough family entertainer. The teaser and trailer have already generated strong buzz, giving audiences a taste of the film’s feel-good narrative. The music too struck the right chord with listeners, with the soundtrack emerging as a chartbuster, further amplifying anticipation.

Nara Rohith will be seen in a humor-driven role, showcasing a new dimension to his on-screen persona. Adding charm to the narrative are the leading ladies, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, who bring depth and freshness to the story.

After a considerable gap, Sundarakanda comes as a clean, wholesome film tailored for families, offering the perfect choice for group viewing. With fun, music, emotions, and an engaging storyline at its core, the film is set to captivate both domestic and overseas audiences.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC