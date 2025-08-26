x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today

Published on August 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today

Nara Rohith’s wholesome family entertainer Sundarakanda will be gracing the cinemas worldwide tomorrow, with USA premieres today. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and bankrolled by Sandeep Picture Palace banner, the film promises to deliver a refreshing experience for audiences of all ages.

The movie will be released overseas through Prathyangira Cinemas, a banner that has successfully released blockbuster hits like Kalki, Devara, Pushpa 2, and HIT: The 3rd Case in the USA. With their proven track record, expectations are high for Sundarakanda’s overseas release.

For his very first outing, Venkatesh Nimmalapudi has crafted a unique storyline that blends fun, emotions, and heartwarming moments, making it a thorough family entertainer. The teaser and trailer have already generated strong buzz, giving audiences a taste of the film’s feel-good narrative. The music too struck the right chord with listeners, with the soundtrack emerging as a chartbuster, further amplifying anticipation.

Nara Rohith will be seen in a humor-driven role, showcasing a new dimension to his on-screen persona. Adding charm to the narrative are the leading ladies, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, who bring depth and freshness to the story.

After a considerable gap, Sundarakanda comes as a clean, wholesome film tailored for families, offering the perfect choice for group viewing. With fun, music, emotions, and an engaging storyline at its core, the film is set to captivate both domestic and overseas audiences.

CLICK HERE!! for the Sundarakanda India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Trending News Today Previous No Change in Plans for Anushka
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Most Read

image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Trade : Impact on AP

Related Articles

sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event