“Narasimudu” producer’s Controversial Comments from the YSRCP office

Chengala Venkata Rao, a name once synonymous with Telugu cinema’s glitz and glamour, has had a tumultuous journey filled with dizzying highs and heart-wrenching lows. From the zenith of producing iconic blockbusters to the life of a prisoner, his life story is a captivating tale of transformation.

The Rise to Stardom with “Samara Simha Reddy”

Before entering into the Film industry, Venkata Rao was in politics and was MLA from Payakarao Peta. In the annals of Telugu cinema, Chengala Venkata Rao’s name sparkled like a star due to the blockbuster hit “Samarasimha Reddy,” featuring Balakrishna. This film struck box office gold and catapulted him to fame. He followed this success with the highly anticipated “Narasimhudu,” starring the emerging superstar, NTR Jr.

The Downfall: Suicide attempt by jumping into Hussain Sagar

Overspending on movie projects triggered financial turmoil, and the producer’s extravagant ways drew criticism from industry veterans. The pressure mounted, and in 2005, on the very day of “Narasimhudu’s” release, Chengala Venkata Rao attempted a shocking act of desperation by jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake. His financial misadventures had pushed him to the brink, shedding light on the harsh underbelly of the film industry.

From Stardom to Cell: Life Imprisonment in Murder Case:

Life took an unforeseen and somber turn for Chengala Venkata Rao when, in 2017, he found himself at the center of a high-profile murder case. As a former MLA of Payakaraopeta, he and 20 others were given a life sentence for his alleged involvement in the tragic death of a fisherman named Gosala Konda in 2007. It was a staggering fall from grace for a man who had once enjoyed the privileges of political power and film industry acclaim.

The Controversial Resurgence: NTR, YSRCP, and Scathing Critique

In an unexpected twist, Chengala Venkata Rao reemerged in the media spotlight, this time with sharp criticisms aimed squarely at TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu, who was grappling with his own legal challenges. Venkata Rao advocated for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to be handed over to Jr. NTR with whom he made a movie earlier. He even alluded to astrological predictions, as revealed by Jr NTR, suggesting Jr NTR’s potential political ascent. His biting commentary did not spare Chandra Babu Naidu, whom he accused of sidelining Jr. NTR in favor of his son, Nara Lokesh, whom he called “pappu” or “stupid.”

Satire and Skepticism: NTR, YSRCP, and the Critics

While Chengala Venkata Rao’s resurgence has captivated the public, it has also stirred skepticism and criticism. Some view his comments as opportunistic, speculating that he may be seeking favors from the YSRCP government. A satirical undercurrent suggests that individuals embroiled in criminal activities and murder cases are finding prominence within the YSRCP ranks, casting an added layer of controversy over Venkata Rao’s statements.

Chengala Venkata Rao’s life journey has witnessed soaring highs and devastating lows, from the zenith of producing blockbuster films to the nadir of a life sentence. We need to wait and see what is in store for him as YSRCP leader.