Narendra Modi to Visit Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Residences During Hyderabad Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant political visit during his Hyderabad tour on Sunday. Apart from attending official engagements, he will also visit the residences of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Modi will first attend an official programme at HICC in the afternoon. He will then inaugurate Sai Sindhu Hospital in Hitech City before heading to Naidu’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to cover both political and administrative issues. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party see this interaction as a sign of strengthening ties between the two parties.

From Naidu’s residence, the Prime Minister will proceed to Pawan Kalyan’s home in Madhapur. The visit is expected to be partly personal. Pawan Kalyan recently underwent treatment for a health issue, and Modi is likely to enquire about his recovery. Reports suggest that Naidu may also accompany Modi during this visit.

The meetings are seen as more than courtesy calls. They are expected to send a strong signal about coordination within the alliance. Observers believe the discussions could also touch upon future political strategies, both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Such private visits by a Prime Minister are uncommon. This has added to the significance of the tour.