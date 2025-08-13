x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA

Published on August 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA
image
War 2 and Coolie gets hike in AP
image
OTT Options for this Weekend
image
AP govt. fills up 31 nominated posts
image
Producer Raj Kandukuri Exclusive interview

Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA

While the escalating trade tensions between India and United States continue to be a topic of discussion after the recent developments, a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is on cards as per reports from New Delhi. On Wednesday morning, reliable sources from the PMO claimed that Modi is likely to visit the United States next month. The exact details of the visit will be finalized towards the end of this month.

Modi will be attending the United Nations General Assembly Session in last week of September which will be held in USA. There are strong chances for a high-profile meeting between Modi and Trump during this visit. However, it may depend on the outcome of the trade talks between the US led delegation and India which is expected to happen very soon. Also, Modi’s visit will depend on how the talks between Trump and Vladimir Putin on August 15th unfold.

Donald Trump’s recent actions have had a strong impact on what has been a cordial relation between the two countries for many decades because he initially claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of war like faceoff post Phalagam attack – a claim which was categorically denied by Modi and the government. Later on, the harsh imposition of tariff duty on Indian imports due to its relationship with Russia.

Amid soaring trade tensions, a meeting between two powerful leaders from both country is likely to settle the nerves and pave a way for resolving the differences. This will be Modi’s second visit to USA this year after his February meet with Trump. Apart from Trump, Modi is likely to call on other foreign dignitaries like Ukrainian president Zelenskyy during this visit.

Previous War 2 and Coolie gets hike in AP
else

TRENDING

image
War 2 and Coolie gets hike in AP
image
OTT Options for this Weekend
image
Slight Delay In Vijay Antony’s Badhrakali Release

Latest

image
Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA
image
War 2 and Coolie gets hike in AP
image
OTT Options for this Weekend
image
AP govt. fills up 31 nominated posts
image
Producer Raj Kandukuri Exclusive interview

Most Read

image
Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA
image
AP govt. fills up 31 nominated posts
image
RGV’s phone seized by AP police ?

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event