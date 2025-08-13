Amid tariff row, PM Modi likely to visit USA

While the escalating trade tensions between India and United States continue to be a topic of discussion after the recent developments, a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is on cards as per reports from New Delhi. On Wednesday morning, reliable sources from the PMO claimed that Modi is likely to visit the United States next month. The exact details of the visit will be finalized towards the end of this month.

Modi will be attending the United Nations General Assembly Session in last week of September which will be held in USA. There are strong chances for a high-profile meeting between Modi and Trump during this visit. However, it may depend on the outcome of the trade talks between the US led delegation and India which is expected to happen very soon. Also, Modi’s visit will depend on how the talks between Trump and Vladimir Putin on August 15th unfold.

Donald Trump’s recent actions have had a strong impact on what has been a cordial relation between the two countries for many decades because he initially claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of war like faceoff post Phalagam attack – a claim which was categorically denied by Modi and the government. Later on, the harsh imposition of tariff duty on Indian imports due to its relationship with Russia.

Amid soaring trade tensions, a meeting between two powerful leaders from both country is likely to settle the nerves and pave a way for resolving the differences. This will be Modi’s second visit to USA this year after his February meet with Trump. Apart from Trump, Modi is likely to call on other foreign dignitaries like Ukrainian president Zelenskyy during this visit.