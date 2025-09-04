x
Home > Movie News

Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind

Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s mother Allu Kanakaratnamma garu passed away recently at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. The entire film industry offered condolences for the Allu family. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences through a letter that was posted on social media. Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts shared the letter along with the reply of Allu Aravind. Modi also lauded the efforts of Sri Kanakaratnamma for donating her eyes and he called it a symbol of her generosity and compassion.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to convey our heartfelt gratitude to you for your kind and compassionate message on the passing of my revered mother Smt. Allu Kanakaratnamma garu. We remain humbled and grateful for your blessings and prayers. Your message will forever remain a source of strength to us” told Allu Aravind’s reply.

