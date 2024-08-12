Naresh Vijayakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Journey

Acclaimed actor Dr. Naresh Vijayakrishna completes 50 years in the industry. The actor celebrated the occasion, in the presence of his family, close friends, and some special guests, with an elegant event on August 11th at his newly opened countryside estate in Chilkur.

A highlight of the evening was the inauguration of the Vijayakrishna Mandhir and Ghattamaneni Indira Devi Spoorthi Vanam (Inspiration Park). This new addition to the estate serves as a tribute to the legends of cinema, featuring inaugural statues of Superstar Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala. The park is designed to honor the significant contributions of these cinematic icons and to inspire future generations of filmmakers.

The event was marked by heartfelt speeches and recognitions. Dr. Vijayakrishna expressed his deep gratitude and shared his vision for the park as a place of inspiration for aspiring filmmakers.

The occasion was honored by the esteemed Justice Smt. Surepalli Nanda from the Telangana High Court, along with distinguished attendees such as Judge Shree N. Madhava Rao, Assistant Public Prosecutor Shri Surepalli Prashanth, and renowned film personalities including Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Jayasudha, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Kushboo.

Justice Nanda praised the park for its contribution to connecting different generations and preserving the legacy of cinema. Dr. Vijayakrishna has envisioned the park as a creative sanctuary for aspiring filmmakers, with plans for a film library and museum. It will be accessible to both fans and the general public.

The Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) and the Cine Artistes’ Association of Maharashtra honored Naresh Vijayakrishna, Pavithra Lokesh, and Jayasudha. Additional tributes were presented by Jackie Shroff, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Kushboo.

The event was also graced by Sai Dharam Tej, Manoj Manchu, directors Maruthi and Anudeep, actor Ali, music director Koti, and several others.

Naveen Vijayakrishna’s acclaimed film Sathya, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Colors Swathi, which has won 26 international awards and received enthusiastic acclaim, was screened during the event.