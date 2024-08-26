x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naresh’s satire on Marriages

Published on August 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Naresh’s satire on Marriages

Veteran actor Naresh has a long journey in Telugu cinema. He is one of the richest actors of Telugu cinema and he leads his life. He recently landed into a controversy for dating or marrying actress Pavithra Lokesh. His ex-wife accused Naresh and she even initiated legal proceedings. Some of the videos of Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh went viral and the Telugu film industry discussed about what’s happening. During the teaser launch of Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda, Naresh was questioned about his equation on marriage.

He said “The current generation is not much interested in getting married. The last generation is like they want to try again. This is all for their happiness” told Naresh and this is like a self-satire on himself about his recent wedding with Pavithra Lokesh. He was all smiling during the statement. Sundarakanda teaser is quite promising and is loaded with fun. The film sounds like a perfect comeback for Nara Rohit. Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, the film features Nara Rohit, Vriti Vaghani, Sri Devi, Naresh, Satya, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam and Vasuki Anand in the lead roles. The film is slated for December release and is produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli.

Next Are Owaisis fearing CM Revanth Reddy? Previous Venkat Reddy Absconds
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Most Read

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues