Naresh’s satire on Marriages

Veteran actor Naresh has a long journey in Telugu cinema. He is one of the richest actors of Telugu cinema and he leads his life. He recently landed into a controversy for dating or marrying actress Pavithra Lokesh. His ex-wife accused Naresh and she even initiated legal proceedings. Some of the videos of Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh went viral and the Telugu film industry discussed about what’s happening. During the teaser launch of Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda, Naresh was questioned about his equation on marriage.

He said “The current generation is not much interested in getting married. The last generation is like they want to try again. This is all for their happiness” told Naresh and this is like a self-satire on himself about his recent wedding with Pavithra Lokesh. He was all smiling during the statement. Sundarakanda teaser is quite promising and is loaded with fun. The film sounds like a perfect comeback for Nara Rohit. Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, the film features Nara Rohit, Vriti Vaghani, Sri Devi, Naresh, Satya, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam and Vasuki Anand in the lead roles. The film is slated for December release and is produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli.