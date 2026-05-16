Nargis Fakhri to sizzle on Telugu Screens in Nenu Ready

Havish is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Nenu Ready, directed by the successful filmmaker Nakkina Trinadha Rao. The movie features the beautiful Kavya Thapar as the female lead alongside the young hero.

This film also marks the highly anticipated Telugu debut of Bollywood sensation Nargis Fakhri. Known for her captivating screen presence, she will be seen in a special song that is expected to be a massive treat for the youth.

Produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under the Harniks India LLP banner, Nenu Ready promises to be a clean commercial entertainer. The makers are very confident that this project will deliver a solid blockbuster for all sections of the audience.

With the shooting and re-recording work recently completed, the movie is gearing up for a grand release in the second week of June. Mickey J Meyer is composing music for the film and makers call it as a major asset, and the audio launch will take place next week, followed immediately by aggressive promotions.