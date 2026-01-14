x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Nari Nari Naduma Murari – ALL DAY PREMIERS TODAY

Published on January 14, 2026 by swathy

Nari Nari Naduma Murari – ALL DAY PREMIERS TODAY

Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand, hits theatres across the USA today with grand all-day premieres.

 

The trailer has already gone viral, striking a chord with its comedy-driven narrative built around relationships and unexpected twists. The confidence of the entire team shines through the promotions, clearly positioning the film as a wholesome, laugh-filled family entertainer made for theatres this Sankranthi.

 

Sharwanand leads the film with Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads. Sree Vishnu adds an exciting touch with a special cameo appearance.

 

The film is directed by Ram Abbaraju, whose previous film Samajavaragamana emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It is produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments.

 

Grand Overseas release by leading overseas distributor Sarigama Cinemas.

 

Don’t miss this fun-filled family entertainer in theatres near you this Sankranthi.

 

CLICK HERE! for India & USA Theaters List.

 

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

