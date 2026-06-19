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Home > Movie News

Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive

Published on June 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive

Narne Nithiin has made a good name for himself with back-to-back blockbusters. Now, he is bringing a youthful romance with a humorous touch. Radha Krishna is directing the film with reputed production house KVN Productions, producing it.

On the occasion of Narne Nithiin’s birthday, the makers have announced the film with a highly creative poster where we see Nithiin holding a trendy Instagram post liked by Jr. NTR. In front of him, a girl dressed in red is about to ‘like’ the update. Adding to the entertainment value, the poster features a catchy line about finding the queen of his life.

This creative approach perfectly captures the fun, romantic, and humorous tone the filmmakers are aiming for. Fans can expect a wonderful blend of heartfelt emotions and laughter. Further details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed shortly.

Next Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111 Previous Who will produce OG Sequel?
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TRENDING

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Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111
image
Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive
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Who will produce OG Sequel?

Latest

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Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111
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Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive
image
Who will produce OG Sequel?
image
Is Varanasi Shaping up as per the Plan?
image
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