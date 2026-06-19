Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive

Narne Nithiin has made a good name for himself with back-to-back blockbusters. Now, he is bringing a youthful romance with a humorous touch. Radha Krishna is directing the film with reputed production house KVN Productions, producing it.

On the occasion of Narne Nithiin’s birthday, the makers have announced the film with a highly creative poster where we see Nithiin holding a trendy Instagram post liked by Jr. NTR. In front of him, a girl dressed in red is about to ‘like’ the update. Adding to the entertainment value, the poster features a catchy line about finding the queen of his life.

This creative approach perfectly captures the fun, romantic, and humorous tone the filmmakers are aiming for. Fans can expect a wonderful blend of heartfelt emotions and laughter. Further details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed shortly.