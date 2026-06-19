Narne Nithiin to star in first-of-its-kind survival drama

Narne Nithiin has delivered back-to-back hits and he is looking to consolidate his impression among audiences as a young leading man. He is pushing his limits and choosing interesting new-age scripts. He announced his 6th film, a complete coal mine survival drama, celebrating his birthday today.

The announcement poster showcases Narne Nithiin as a coal miner and his fear is visible among the surroundings. The poster creates an intrigue about the story and in Telugu Cinema such survival dramas have been rarely attempted. A coal mine survival drama is first-of-its-kind and it is appreciable to see a young hero attempting it.

Bommak Shiva is producing the film with U Suhash Babu as director. He has written the script too and makers promise it to provide an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience immersing audiences into the film. More details to be announced soon.