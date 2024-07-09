x
Home > Movie News > Nassar turns Tutor for SSMB29

Nassar turns Tutor for SSMB29

Published on July 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Nassar turns Tutor for SSMB29

The pre-production work of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu is happening at a faster pace. Mahesh Babu is currently under physical transformation and he is participating in the special workshops conducted by the team. Rajamouli takes ample time for the pre-production work and the extensive pre-production work of this forest adventure delayed the shoot. In an interesting update, veteran actor Nassar joined the team as a Tutor to train Mahesh Babu in his speaking dialect in the film. Nassar earlier trained Prabhas for Baahubali franchise and he also worked with NTR, Ram Charan in RRR.

He is currently working with Rajamouli and team as a Tutor. The shooting formalities will kick-start by the end of this year and this untitled film will be shot in various countries of the globe. The team will announce the details of the cast, crew members soon. A special concept video will be released on August 9th marking Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Produced by KL Narayana, the film has Keeravani scoring the music and PS Vinod as the cinematographer.

