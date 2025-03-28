x
National Media Appreciates Charan’s PEDDI, Here’s Why?

Published on March 28, 2025 by nymisha

National Media Appreciates Charan’s PEDDI, Here’s Why?

On the occasion of his birthday, Global Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated 16th film, PEDDI, was unveiled with fanfare, sparking an incredible wave of excitement across the country. The reveal of the title and the spellbinding first look of the film instantly captivated fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

The title PEDDI resonates with raw power and intensity. However, it is Ram Charan’s unbelievable transformation that truly steals the spotlight. His makeover for the role is nothing short of extraordinary.

National media had previously been astonished by Charan’s complete transformation in RRR, where he surprised audiences with a strikingly different look. But with PEDDI, his commitment to embodying a rustic character has taken things to an entirely new level. The actor’s dedication to his craft, coupled with his intense physical transformation, is garnering great admiration.

PEDDI has taken social media by storm. It has trended as the number one topic on various platforms, amassing over 200 K tweets, a testament to the immense anticipation and fervor surrounding the project.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s creative vision shines through in the rugged, rustic look designed for Charan, which underscores his commitment to portraying a completely new persona. The actor’s transformation includes a thick beard, a nose ring, and a raw, untamed aura, establishing a bold new identity that fans are eager to see on screen.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, PEDDI is progressing with its shoot and the buzz has already reached new heights.

