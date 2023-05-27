Nations’ Biggest Voices Come Together For Jai Shri Ram

The melodious song Jai Shrim Ram from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has grabbed a lot of attention. The chant of Jai Shri Ram was a huge success. There are lot of records written on Youtube. Now Adipurush team has unveiled the video of nation’s biggest voices uniting together for the first time to embrace the overwhelming devotion through the music of Jai Shri Ram.

Singers Hariharan, Sonu Singam, Shankar Mahadevan, Ajay-Atul, Arjit Singh, Jubin, Shaan, Vishal Dadlani, meet bros and Tulsi Kumar come together for the Jai Shri ram. The video is released by the makers on social media. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut on the take of the story from Valmiki Ramayana. T Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Prasad Suktar, Rajesh Nair of Retriphiles and Om Raut are bankrolling the project.

https://twitter.com/UV_Creations/status/1662408101067378690